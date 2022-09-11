Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operations, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, will grace the Uganda @60 Business Breakfast Conference.

The event, which will take place on October 7 in Kampala, is being organized by Kampala Economic Renaissance Foundation (KEF), a not-for-profit organization.KEF hosts business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and industry technical specialists from Uganda and abroad to discuss current trends in their respective industries/niches.

KEF also fosters cooperation between public, private and non-governmental organizations on cultural, social, economic, environmental, academic and technology matters. Gen Muhoozi said he “looked forward to engaging with the business community on issues that will enhance our country’s economic development.”He emphasized:

“I want to listen to ideas from the private sector players and representatives of government that facilitate business. I am interested in seeing how we are coping as a nation in regard to regional trade, job creation, e-commerce, cyber security, 4th industrial revolution technologies, arts and creatives, energy security, oil production and climate change especially in the post COVID-19 era.”

The high profile event will be held under the theme, “COVID-19, Conflict and Energy crisis: The lessons for Uganda in managing geopolitical risk”.

KEF Founder, Giles Muhame said the event will bring together influential political and business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, development partners, senior government officials from regulatory bodies and business facilitation, innovators and selected youth leaders.

“The audience will brainstorm on the post-COVID economic environment and propose innovative ideas of creating 1 million new soft jobs,” said Muhame. Gen Muhoozi, who has lately been involved in regional peace initiatives, will deliver a speech on the “Role of diplomacy in enhancing regional peace and stability for economic development.”

The event’s organizing secretary, Happy Christine, said the event will be graced by representatives from different sectors including, Manufacturing, Tourism, Hospitality Sector services, ICT and Innovation, Agribusiness, Financial services and Insurance, Aviation, Transport, construction and logistics, Energy and extractives (oil, gas and minerals).

Happy added: “Representatives of Mid-sized/SMES, Education services, Real Estate, Private security companies and External Labor, Government Business facilitation agencies Pharmaceutical industries, Arts, Culture and Sports, Development partner business associations among others.”

KEF’s founding and board member (emerging technologies), Gilbert Jomo Mugasha said the event has been in a way that gives tangible benefits to participants.“We want to give value to participants in terms of growing their business networks, appreciating new dynamics in the fast-evolving economic environment and learning how to deal with geo-political risks,” said Mugasha, an ICT specialist.

The event will be covered live on TV and social media platforms, Twitter and YouTube.

Other topics to be discussed at the business conference include: Enhancing cyber security for a secure and prosperous financial services industryEACOP, natural resources and extractives: Mitigating environmental risks Health: Realizing a healthy and productive population in a post-COVID era COVID-19 and the impact on the future of work, entrepreneurship and hospitality Trade, energy, logistics and manufacturing: Unlocking regional opportunities for growth Reskilling revolution: How government and development organizations can empower youth/women-led SMEs to tap global economic opportunities in cultural, ICT, sports and creatives industriesHarnessing e-commerce, tourism and fourth industrial revolution technologies (AI, Robotics, genetics, big data, quantum computing) for job creation.

Harnessing commercial diplomacy for robust regional trade and cooperation.

Tickets to the conference can be found at;

https://www.quicket.co.ug/events/188405-uganda-60-business-breakfast-conference/

About KEF

Established in 2022, KEF is a non-political and independent organization headquartered in Kampala, Uganda. KEF gives a one-of-a-kind setting for networking, making connections, and exchanging ideas on technology innovations, science, youth economic opportunities, climate change, diversity and social justice, education and skilling among others. Its main objective is to create a platform to shape national and regional agendas with the view of transforming economies and improving the quality of life of people.

The organization hosts business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, sports, creatives and entertainment players and industry technical specialists from all over the world to present and discuss current trends and difficulties in their respective industries/niches. KEF also fosters cooperation between public, private and non-governmental organizations on cultural, social, economic, environmental, academic and technology matters.