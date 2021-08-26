Former Vice President, Gilbert Bukenya, has urged Premier Robinah Nabbanja to be cautious as she attempts to fight corruption.

According to Bukenya, corruption is the lifeline of what he called the mafia, adding that they never want to be disturbed.

“I pray for Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. I advise her to go slow because these people (mafias) are not ready to be disturbed,” Bukenya said.

He added, “The time I raised the issues of mafias, people ignored me but aren’t you hearing people talking about them now? The mafia group is big, it participates in corruption and will remove any tree however deep the roots are. The mafia group wants to take over the country. It’ll try to destabilize anybody who is sincere to this country.”

After her appointment as PM, Nabbanja launched a war on the corrupt and vowed that she would take no prisoners in her fight against graft.