Police fired tear gas and arrested at least a dozen protesters on Monday after demonstrations against steep food and fuel price increases turned violent.

The country of 45 million is reeling from a pandemic-spurred economic slump, a situation exacerbated by Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Food price inflation more than doubled to 13.1 percent in May, according to the latest government figures.

On Monday, protesters burnt used tyres and blocked a busy highway in Jinja, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of the capital, Kampala, demanding the government subsidise dietary staples.