FINCA Uganda (MDI) and Bright Life Uganda, a solar company, have donated one million three hundred thousand masks worth approximately GBP 120,000 to the Ministry of Education and Sports to ease on the opening of schools in the country. This was at a function officiated by the First Lady and Minister of Education Honorable Janet Kataaha Museveni at the Kololo Independence grounds.

FINCA Uganda was represented by the Board Chairperson – Olive Lumonya, James Onyutta – the MD/CEO, Robert Kakande – the Executive Director and Claire Ochiengs Akampurila – the company secretary. Bright Life was represented by the Board Chair – Hon Daudi Migereko, James Ssemakadde – Board Member and Laurynas Vaiciulis – the CEO.

In her speech, the Chairperson of FINCA Uganda – Olive Lumonya stressed that FINCA’s mission aims to alleviate poverty through lasting solutions that help people build assets, create jobs and raise their standards of living. This mission can best be achieved when the masses are educated and healthy.

“These masks are a token of support and appreciation to the medical students in the tertiary institutions. If COVID has taught us anything, it has taught us to be ready with the technical medical human resources to fight any other endemic or pandemic” She said.

The Minister of Education- Hon Janet K Museveni receives maks from the FINCA Board Chair- Olive Lumonya. Looking in is Hon Charles Ayume- the Parliement Chairperson of the Health Committee among others.

The First Lady Hon Janet K Museveni commended FINCA and Bright Life for the tremendous donations “It delights me when I see players from the private sector come together to support initiatives of the government” she said. “We are eager to re-open schools so that our learners can go garner the much desired knowledge to build our Country. However, the health of our citizens plays center stage”

The donation was sent to Uganda by FINCA UK. FINCA is considered to be one of the most influential microfinance organizations in the world. The philanthropic work of the organization across all the 21 subsidiaries spread across 4 continents cannot be ignored. In Uganda, FINCA has 27 branches spread across the different regions. BrightLife, a social enterprise established by FINCA International, has so far impacted 150,000 Ugandans by giving them access to clean solar energy access.