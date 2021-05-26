The Electoral Commission bosses are rocked in a juicy deal involving the acquisition of the electoral body’s home.

The deal, worth Shs60bn has sucked in the EC boss, Justice Mugenyi Byabakama, commissioners and management.

The EC advertised for new office space to pave way for the construction of Jinja Flyover.

The process which has been dragging on for three years ended 2018 with Ms Acacia The Place Ltd as the best evaluated bidder.

However, the commission has been dragging its feet and has not concluded the process as bosses fight on how to share the spoils.

The delay in the completion of the procurement process for the new home of the electoral commission is costing government Shs.18bn.

The EC is supposed to relocate from Jinja Road by June this year, according to a letter from UNRA and pave-way for the construction of Kampala flyover by the Uganda Roads Authority (UNRA).

The government in partnership with Japan will construct the flyovers at Clock Tower and Kitgum House, widen Mukwano Road and Queens’s Way.

As a result therefore, EC officials asked for Sh60bn to relocate to a new home after the roads authority (UNRA) warning that failure to vacate within the agreed time, would leave taxpayers incurring huge fines to the contractor due to delayed acquisition.

For example, in 2019 the delay of the first phase attracted a fine of shs1.8bn annually to the contractor and forced the contractor to leave that section of the road and start from Nsambya, which is already affecting the quality and design of the project.

However, as we report this, no development has yet been implemented something that has put the project on the probability of suffering a stillbirth.

A source at EC said the top management has engineered the delay following a mega-fight arising from Kawukumi jostling over who should take the deal.

“What is causing the delay is consensus. Commissioners are fighting with the technocrats. The fight is who wins the deal. It is a mess at EC,” an official who begged not to be named for fear of losing his job said.

While trying to find the reasons to cancel the procurement in order for them to allow their deal, the kawukumi are trying to change the specifications that were not part of the previous procurement process at the beginning.

Among the changes, they want to house the printery in one place with the offices yet they have just purchased a warehouse for the same purpose of housing the printery.

The scandal

It is emerging the ‘Kawukumi’ is still lingering in the Electoral Commission considering how the events surrounding the procurement of the new home are unfolding.

The process started in 2016 when the first advert was published in the media.

However, no firm was found to be compliant. The evaluation team recommended retendering.

Further solicitation adverts were published between 2017 and 2018 and finally the evaluation report was produced.

Ms Acacia Place Ltd emerged as the best evaluated bidder, beating all other competitors. He was pinned on the notice board between November 30th and December 13, 2017.

However, before the expiry of BEB notice, Simbamayo Estates Ltd and Zhang Hao and Mrs. Liu Shu petitioned PPDA for administrative reviews.

Details emerging indicate after a protracted battle which stretched from PPDA, to PPDA tribunal and eventually High Court, Ms Acacia Place Ltd emerged the winner.

At this stage, the commission consulted the government valuer on the value for money audit, to which he responded in affirmative.

‘There after a contract was drafted and sent to the solicitor general for clearance together with chief government valuer report where it has been held pending availability of funds from finance,” the source said.

Despite the PSST confirmation on 27th April, that the funds have been availed to the commission and in total disregard of the government expenditure, the accounting officer at EC is still adamant to complete the process.

In-fact, the EC management was tasked by the chairman recently to assess the premises and the procurement process and make recommendations which was done.

And management recommended that the premises were available and viable for the purpose and the secretary should seek the board’s clearance sighting the urgent need to vacate Jinja road and pave way for UNRA works.

However, in disregard of the expenditure of Shs300m the government is incurring in compensating the contractor at Jinja Road for failure to vacate the section of Jinja Road due to EC’s continued occupying of their premises, for personal and selfish reasons, the commission wants to cancel the procurement and begin the process a fresh.

INVESTIGATIONS

A source privy to details of the investigations being conducted on the scandal has intimated to us that through intercepted conversation with some criminals at EC, a plan is being hatched by those criminals to whistle-blow to PPDA discrediting the procurement process to pave way for direct procurement in order for them to deliver their new found project where they have been promised hefty kickbacks.

We have also been reliably informed that the commission is trying to buy a hotel for conversion into an office.

However, the building doesn’t meet the subject matter of procurement.

“You cannot run an advert ton buy an office block and end up with a hotel, even if you want to convert it, you will have to change 60% of the structure,” which will further compromise the structural integrity of the building and further increase the cost. the source said.

Sources further say the hotel in question is under litigation, no occupancy permit, the building is incomplete, with narrow entrances and failed at preliminary evaluation during concluded procurement process.

We have also established that the Electoral Commission hardware cannot enter the building without breaking columns, a move that will likely weaken the structure and increase the costs.

‘How can one think that the taxpayer should take on the cost of maintaining 200 toilets for the hotel rooms, sauna, steam-bath and swimming pools for the hotel they want to buy as an office,” the source added

Our sources have told us an appeal was made and sent to the president but looks like it has been intercepted by the mafia at EC.

However, the concerned have vowed to use other means to make sure the president gets to know about the weevil that has remained at the Electoral Commission and how they are failing the organization.

Whatever happens, the people concerned should be prepared for the dire consequences considering the old man’s recent assurances that this will be ‘kisanja to fight corruption’

Already, the president has already cracked the whip on Uganda Airlines boss after massive corruption.

The entire body and management are already on forced leave pending investigations.

In Our next edition, we shall give you the names of Kawukumi behind this EC deal.