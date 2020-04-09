As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to impact communities across the country and the economy, dfcu Bank has made the health and well-being of the health workers and volunteers among its top priority.

dfcu Bank on Thursday, handed over, to the Ministry of Health, a cash contribution of Shs70m and assortment of items valued at shs30m, towards efforts in improving sanitation hygiene in line with COVID-19 interventions. The items included; 5,000 non-sterile disposable gloves, 2,500 litres of liquid detergent, 2,500 litres of Sodium hydrochloride solution –JIK and 2,000 bars of soap.

Speaking during the handover of the items, dfcu Bank’s CEO, Mathias Katamba applauded the work that was being done by the Ministry of Health and Government of Uganda to ensure the fast-tracking and curbing of this crisis.

“I would like to extend our appreciation towards the ongoing Government of Uganda efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic and commend the measures that are being implemented to minimize the potential socio-economic impact of this crisis. We are confident that the ongoing efforts by all stakeholders will yield the intended good results sooner than later,” Katamba said.

“I trust that dfcu’s contribution, in this very difficult moment for Ugandans, in addition our ongoing Corporate Social Investments will go a long way in uplifting the communities in which we operate,” he added.

dfcu Bank continues to respond to the needs of individuals and business customers who have been directly affected by COVID-19, as a demonstration of the Banks brand promise of Making more possible – particularly in this time of need.

The Bank’s Corporate Social Investment vision is to focus operating its core business in a socially responsible way, complemented by sustainable investment in communities where it operates.

This contribution is in line with one of the bank’s CSI intervention areas of emergency relief.