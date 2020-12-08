Government through its development partner Uganda Red Cross Society has received a financial boost of 186 million shillings to help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 among communities.

The money which has been donated by Coca Cola Beverages Africa is to be used to drive the initiative of setting up 5,000 washing stations across Uganda.

While handing over the money to Uganda Red Cross Society today, Melkamu Abebe the General Manager Coca Cola beverages Africa said the wash stations will help promote the hygiene agenda which is key in preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Robert Kwesigwa the secretary-general Uganda Red Cross Society which is part of the committee implementing the recently launched community engagement strategy against COVID-19 said part of this money is going to be used to promote handwashing in areas with high cases of COVID-19.