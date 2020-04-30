The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is bitter with the executive and judiciary over the supplementary budget passed to held the country deal with COVID-19.

Kadaga has since told MPs to go ahead and use the controversial shs10bn.

Kadaga made the remarks on Thursday saying Parliament is under attack from the Judiciary and the Executive and she will not accept.

Her comments followed controversy surrounding the shs10bn allocated to lawmakers from the supplementary budget passed to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country.

On Tuesday, President Museveni, criticized parliament for allocating the said monies to MPs saying it was immoral.

His comments came on the heels of public fury with a large section of the public bashing MPs for being selfish.

Kadaga has vowed to spill beans on budgets passed in Parliament that appear to favor he other arms of government.