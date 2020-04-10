The ministry of health is set to discharge three COVID-19 patients after they tested negative following treatment.

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday as the ministry announced the daily updates on the coronavirus.

Uganda has 53 cases if the disease.

On Thursday, all samples tested negative.

The statement issued by the Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, also appealed to Ugandans not to harass people who traveled in the recent weeks but help health workers identify them.