China’s food donation through the UN World Food Program (WFP) has reached thousands of people including school-going children in northeastern Uganda, the UN’s food aid agency said Tuesday.

At a handover certificate signing ceremony, Abdirahman Meygag, WFP country representative, said the donation by China last year has reached over 130,000 children through the school feeding program and 70,000 individuals through targeted food assistance to improve food security of vulnerable households.

Zhang Lizhong, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said the donation was critical, especially for keeping children in school.

He said China is discussing with Ugandan officials to see how the Asian country can assist Uganda in using agriculture to fight poverty.

The humanitarian agency said the food situation in the region, also known as Karamoja, is dire, with over 50 percent of the population likely to be food insecure this year.

The situation is likely to worsen because of the ongoing cattle rustling, which cannot allow people to farm.

Meygag said while the world is focusing on the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis, other crises like the food security situation in northeastern Uganda need attention.