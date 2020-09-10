Buhweju Woman MP aspirant, Annet Nnamara is nursing serious wounds after she was involved in an accident on Masaka road.

Annet was travelling from Buhweju to Kampala to hand in petition to NRM secretariat about the election.

She had lost by 200 votes in the whole district of Buhweju.

Many believe that she won the NRM Primaries though things turned around at the stage of announcing when Eng. Kalisa reportedly deployed the police and Army to disperse Nnamara Annet Supporters.

The poll was marred with irregularities.

Who is Annet Nnamara?

She is a daughter of the late prominent businessman Bernard Owoyesigire of Kabale district.

She is married to the acting Investment commissioner, Godfrey Byamukama who happens to be the son of the former LV5 chairman Mr. Kereere.

The accident happened on Masaka Road and she has been transferred to Kibuli hospital