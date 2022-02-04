As Uganda’s entertainment sector opens up after over two years of closure due to COVID-19 lockdowns, Bolt, the leading ride-hailing in Africa is celebrating with Ugandans by offering affordable and safe means of mobility as curfews have been eased up. Bolt announced incentives to encourage riders to enjoy access to Bolt services, more specifically in the evenings. The promotion will run from 6pm to 5am this coming weekend from the 4th to 6th February, 2022.According to the Country Operations Manager, Moses Mugerwa, the promo incentive is intended to give relief to Ugandans that work and enjoy the outdoors as people finally return to their normal lives, after being under curfew for more than two years.“We want to thank the government for their decision to open up the economy to allow people to earn a living as well as enjoy their everyday life. We are celebrating with Ugandans by giving back through this initiative. From the 4th to 6th February, riders will be given access to trips at a subsidized rate,” he said.“We want to encourage Ugandans to prioritise their security as they move around the city. Bolt cars are the safest and reliable way to move. Our drivers have been trained to prioritise customer care and provide reliable services to the customers” he added.

Bolt has been working with its drivers during the Covid-19 Pandemic intense period to ensure the safety of both the customers, and the drivers.“We sensitised our riders on safety measures, and have provided them with protective gears to keep them safe while they provided safe rides to our customers. We also provided incentives to our riders to help them through the hard times. As we wait for the boda bodas to also be fully operational, we continue to encourage our customers to follow Covid 19 measures to keep themselves safe,” he added.