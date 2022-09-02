The Permanent Secretary of the to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, has closed the taps to Lady Justice Esther Kisakye Kitimbo’s salary over alleged absenteeism.

In a letter dated 1st July 2022, copied to the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Principal Judge, Bigirimana contends that Justice Kisakye has been Away Without Official Leave (AWOL) although she continued to receive salary.

“It has been brought to my attention that since September 2021when you returned from you medical leave, you have NEVER reported to work nor sought leave grant from your supervisor. This is a serious matter which I as accounting officer, has picked interest,” reads part of Bigirimana’s letter to Justice Kisakye.

He adds that he wants the judge to show cause as to why he should not recover nine months’ salary that has been paid to her despite her not showing up for work.

It is not clear why Justice Kisakye did not report to work during the said period and whether she resumed.

The Secretary to the Judiciary strongly notified the lady Justice that should he not receive a response in 14 days, he will proceed to recover all the funds remitted to her in form of salary starting with the month of July.

On top of that Mr Bigirimana has already instructed that the judge’s salary should not be processed until a satisfactory explanation is offered.

It remains a public secret that Justice Kisakye last year disagreed with eight justices in their decision on two applications arising from the presidential election petition filed by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, in which he challenged the victory of his opponent Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

It is against that background that knowledgeable sources within the Judiciary have revealed to this website that the Justice Kisakye has been using that a cover-up and claims her plight is politically motivated yet the actual reason the PS blocked her salary is nothing else but absenteeism.

“What is true is that she has not worked for 9 months and with no valid reason,” said an official.

Many times, there have been concerns of case backlog in Judiciary particularly in Supreme and Appellant courts in Uganda.

And therefore for Justice of the Supreme Court to abscond duty but keep receiving salary isn’t only absolute wastage of tax payers money but also some corruption.