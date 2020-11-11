Independent Presidential candidate Willy Mayambala started his second day of campaigns in Nakasero and Kisekka Markets

On Tuesday, Mayambala started his campaigns in Banda, Nakawa Division and proceeded to Nakasero, St. Balikuddembe and Kiseka market and concluded the campaigns in Makindye Division.

Vendors and boda-boda riders at Nakasero and Owino Markets, paralyzed traffic as they struggled to have a glimpse of the presidential candidate who was moving on foot accompanied by his agents and police escorts.

Mayambala said that as a youth, he is the best candidate for the job who can liberate Uganda’s economy from the ruins.

Mayambala notes that most businesses in Kampala are struggling due to the high rent. He also criticized landlords for charging tenants in US Dollars.