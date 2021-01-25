Police in Kampala have arrested 20 suspects who were involved in election malpractice.

This was during the elections of chairpersons, directly elected councillors and women councilors for municipal and city divisions held today.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the suspects were arrested from Nansana, Makindye, Wandegeya and Central Division.

They are detained in various Police stations within Kampala Metropolitan Police on charges of personation under section 153 of the Local Government Act, voter bribery and unauthorized voting under 152 of the Local Government Act.

Onyango says their statements are being recorded and their files will be submitted to State Attorney for perusal and legal advice.